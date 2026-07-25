Helping final year nursing student pay school fee

Help Me Stay in School

My name is Pauline, and I am a student in Nigeria with a dream of completing my education and building a better future for myself and my family.

I am currently facing a financial challenge that has put my education at risk. I was expecting help with my school fees, but unfortunately that support did not come through. My examinations are approaching, and without paying my outstanding fees, I may not be able to continue my studies.

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but I have reached a point where I cannot do it alone. I am trying my best to stay focused on my education because I believe it is the key to a better future.

I am humbly asking for your support. Any donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to paying my school fees and continuing my education. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers are deeply appreciated, and I am truly grateful for any support you can give.