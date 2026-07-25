Helping Felicia Focus on Healing

If you know Felicia, then you know she is the kind of person who shows up for everyone. She has spent years helping others, offering support, encouragement, and love whenever it was needed. Now it’s our turn to show up for her.





Felicia was recently diagnosed with Stage 2A Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (breast cancer). While she is facing this challenge with incredible strength and determination, the reality is that cancer brings emotional, physical, and financial burdens that no one should have to carry alone.





As she begins treatments, surgeries, appointments, and the many unexpected expenses that come along with a cancer diagnosis, we want to help ease some of that stress. Donations will go toward gas for travel to appointments, meals, household necessities, medical expenses, and anything else needed to help her focus on what matters most…healing.





Whether you’re able to donate, share this fundraiser, send a prayer, or simply keep Felicia in your thoughts, every act of kindness means more than you know.







