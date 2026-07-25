Helping family house hold support

This campaign will Go towards helping to raise money for my struggling family who just lost there vehicle due to a crisis. The family just went through terrible and Horrific and life threatening events and they have a young teenage boy who is getting ready to graduate high school in June 2 2026 and they can't afford to help purchase him a car he Has his learners permit and he struggling like crazy trying to purchase a car and can't afford one. He is living in a state Group home and he is 3 hours and 18 minutes away from all of his family. And he is struggling trying to figure out how he is going to purchase his own car. He is constantly getting rides to and from people to get a round to other places that he needs to go and there is even some times that he can't go to the places or do the things that he needs to do without finding a ride or having to pay for an Uber or having to pay for the city bus system and he is in real need of trying to find some kind of rythem of a civil and reliable form of transportation in some kind of way he is also trying to go to college but transportation is very hard considering that he does not have his own car to be able to do the things he wants to do or do the things he needs to do on a daily basis that he needs and wants to do. Needing a car is essential but he can't afford it and his parents can't afford it either. The difference that this money will make in this teenagers life as he gets ready to start changing into the adult life and as he begins to decide what he wants to do with his life he can do that without the hassle of trying to get a ride to and from people he would not have to worry about trying to get an Uber he would not have to worry about getting the Public transportation system and not having the money to do other things. The teenager he holds a job and he has to get to and from work and he does that by getting rides from the public transportation he sometimes uses an Uber and sometimes he even gets rides to his house after work from his co workers or even from one of his bosses and sometimes he even has to get rides to and from work by his people that works with him on a daily basis and he is in very bad need of a vehicle.So please we ask that you would find it in your hearts to be give as much as you can give and lets help make this teenagers life get 100 times better so he can do the things he needs to do, He can do the things he wants to do, And he can go to work and not have to worry about trying to find a ride from his work, He would not have to worry about not having to struggle getting where he needs to go with no hassle and no stress.