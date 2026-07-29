Helping Ellie Heal: Medical Fundraiser

What the fundraiser is for:

My friend Ellie has recently had to undergo brain surgery to remove a tumor. Ellie is only 13 years old and has a whole life ahead of her.

More about Ellie:

Ellie is a 13 year old daughter and sister. She has caught Mono several times, and is now going through hell involving her health. Ellie is one of the most bubbly bright people I know. She lights up every room she walks in and always puts others before herself. Ellie is an amazing student to all of her teachers and an amazing girl to everyone around her. Ellie is a straight A student, that has a huge life ahead of her.

Why I’m creating this fundraiser:

Since Ellie is only 13, I’m trying to fund her surgery and recovery to make sure that she can have a happy healthy, long life. I hope to raise enough money through this site to be able to help her and her mom out with the cost of her medical bills. Ellie's life is currently at a pause but the bills coming in aren't.

Ellie didn't ask for something as horrible as this to happen to her. It isn't her fault. I’m just here to try to help Ellie to keep her future bright. Please, after hearing Ellie's story, I ask that you would donate to help her. Keep Ellie's spirit shining bright, Ellie's on your side, why shouldn't you be on hers?