Helping elder in need

Hello Everyone. I'm setting up this Go Fund Me campaign to lend a helping hand to a remarkable elderly man in his 70s who is facing immense challenges. Recently, he lost his beloved wife, and to make matters worse, he's been without electricity for a month. With no air conditioning and no way to cook, his situation is precarious. He's been relying on canned food and bottled water, and his outstanding bill has soared to over $2000. What's remarkable is that his pride has been hurt deeply, which is why he doesn't know about this effort to help him.