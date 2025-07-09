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Helping Donnie

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDeborah Olson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrea Bucker

Helping Donnie

Help Donald Gaines Find a Safe Place to Call Home


A 79-year-old veteran should not have to wonder where he will sleep next.


I’m reaching out to ask for help for Donald Gaines, a 79-year-old veteran who is facing an incredibly difficult situation. Donald was recently served with an eviction notice from his apartment, and he is now facing the frightening reality of not knowing where he will go.


At 79 years old, being forced to leave your home is overwhelming enough. Not knowing where you will sleep, where you will keep your belongings, or what the future holds can be terrifying.


Donald has served his country, and now he needs a little help from his community.


We are hoping to raise enough money to help Donald secure safe, stable housing and cover the immediate expenses that come with relocating. Any funds raised will go toward things such as housing costs, a security deposit, moving expenses, utilities, transportation, and other necessities that will help him get back on his feet.


Our goal isn't to give Donald a handout—it's to give him a helping hand when he needs one most.


If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it could make a tremendous difference. Even $5, $10, or $20 adds up when people come together.


If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as valuable. One share could reach someone who is able to make a life-changing difference for Donald.


Let's come together and make sure that a 79-year-old veteran doesn't have to face this chapter of his life alone.


Please help us give Donald the security, dignity, and safe place to call home that he deserves.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading, donating, sharing, and caring. ❤️

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