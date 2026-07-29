Helping Charles Retire & get the surgery he needs

My name is Angela and I have been contemplating starting a fundraiser for my father for quite some time.

He is 73 years old , and working full time . He took over his father's garbage business 50 years ago , and works the entire business by himself . Its just him and a pickup truck , so he lifts everything by himself.

He loves Jesus and serves Him everyday ! No matter what challenges he faces daily , he always has faith and trusts in Jesus. He has worked so hard for so many years . He is facing major financial hardship , afraid hes going to lose his house ( my parents have lived there since they got married 47 years ago) and needs to get out of the business soon , if not immediately. He's been struggling with major vision problems the last 2 years and recently was told he could go blind if he doesnt get surgery. He cant take off work to get the surgery, because he'd lose everything.

He has no employees and does hard ,physical labor 5-6 days a week .

They recently had to put on a new roof due to it leaking when it rained, he had to get another used truck , because his broke down , and the expenses are piling up . They also are facing a lot of medical expenses. In the past few years, my mom had to have major open heart surgery, had a major stroke which resulted in hearing loss and partial vision loss. She struggles to walk , and do daily tasks as her legs are in so much pain . My father is so worn out and burdened between the business, the house, my mom, and trying to take care of it all on his own.

Since 2020 my husband and I also suffered financially, and we have two children with medical and mental health needs. My younger daughter had multiple open heart surgeries , and still struggles with mutliple health issues, so i stay home to take care of her. In 2023 my husband had a major injury , and had to have surgery that resulted on him losing almost a year of income. My father ended up using most of his savings to help us. My husband and I are desperately trying to get on our feet and pay him back , but can't get ahead yet. I am trying to do anything I can to help them , and my dad is praying for a miracle to get out of the business and retire. He physically cant handle that kind of hard labor any longer, and my mom is very depressed and stressed out over it as well.

I believe Jesus still works miracles now just as He always has and always will ! I felt led to post this and figured any amount would help him at this point . Its very hard to ever ask for help , let alone asking people to donate to you. I just want my parents to be able to live the rest of of their lives , and not have to worry or struggle anymore. My dad being 73 and my mom being 79, they need rest. Not once the entire time they've been married , have they ever been on a vacation or even went away for a day or two. He also has never had one day off, except for major holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving. Any amount given would be so appreciated. Your prayers alone are also very appreciated! Thank you so much for reading, and God bless!