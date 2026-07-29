Helping care leavers in the university

Help Us Give Hope Beyond the Children’s Home

Growing up in a children’s home taught us many things — resilience, gratitude, and the importance of dreaming beyond our circumstances. We learned to support one another like family, holding onto hope even when life felt uncertain.

Today, some of the friends I grew up with have made it to university against all odds. Getting there was never easy. They studied hard, stayed determined, and refused to let their background define their future. But while they have earned the opportunity to pursue higher education, many are now struggling to stay in school because of financial challenges.

Several of them are unable to fully pay school fees, rent, accommodation, food, and other basic needs. Some risk missing classes, deferring semesters, or dropping out entirely — not because they lack potential, but because they lack financial support.

This campaign is a call to kind-hearted people who believe education can change lives. Your support will help cover university fees, rent, accommodation, and essential living expenses for these students so they can continue their studies with dignity and peace of mind.

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings them one step closer to completing their education and building stable futures for themselves and their communities. By supporting this fundraiser, you are not just paying fees — you are investing in hope, opportunity, and a second chance at life.

Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with others. Together, we can help these young men and women continue their education and pursue the future they have fought so hard for.

Personally I'm in Nairobi but you can reach me through +254796634871 for any queries.

Any help is greatly appreciated 👏