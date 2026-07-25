Helping Barbie and Jay during her rehabilitation

On March 9th my cousin, Barbie Warnick, was admitted to the hospital with a failing liver. On March 24th we were told she had a week to live. It was heartbreaking to say the least. A few days later we were told there was a little bit of hope and within a week Barbie had a liver transplant. And it has been successful! Thank you, God! Her husband, Jay, has been by her side the entire time and is now home and working on her rehabilitation. They have zero money coming in and need our help. Anything you can donate, even prayers, are much appreciated. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.