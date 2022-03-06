Helping a Young Entrepreneur Create Her Dream Spac

Hello! My name is AJ, and I'm a young entrepreneur who loves being creative and designing for others.

I'm raising money to update my bedroom with furniture that will make it a more comfortable, organized, and inspiring place to spend time. While my family takes care of the important expenses first, I know that buying new furniture isn't something we can prioritize right now.

Instead of simply wishing for a new room, I've decided to work toward my goal. I recently started my own small business, Custom Corners Designs, where I create personalized posters for birthdays, graduations, sports, room décor, and other special occasions. I'm putting my creativity and hard work into earning as much as I can on my own, and this fundraiser is another way to help me reach my goal.

Any amount, big or small, means so much to me. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is just as appreciated.

Thank you for believing in a young entrepreneur and for helping me create a space where I can continue to learn, create, and grow