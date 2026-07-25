Helping a Veteran and His Loyal Companion

Recently, several neighbors came together to assist a local veteran who was clearly struggling to keep up with the care and maintenance of his home. Together, we cleared downed tree limbs, mowed the lawn, trimmed overgrown shrubs, and helped restore some order to his property. This will continue to be ongoing as needed.





During our visit, we also noticed that his dog could benefit from professional grooming. When asked if that would be helpful, his response was: "I would appreciate it. He's a short haired dog but he still gets those burrs in his coat. And I can't handle him anymore. He's too big"





We are raising funds to provide this loyal companion with a grooming appointment and, if needed, a veterinary visit to ensure he remains healthy and comfortable.





Any funds remaining after these expenses will be given directly to the veteran to assist with his own care, household needs, and ongoing maintenance expenses.





Even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference in the life of a veteran who has served others and now needs a helping hand from his community. Thank you for your generosity, compassion, and support.





For Transparency: