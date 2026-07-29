If some of you didn't know the coward chud the builder shot a TRUE FREEDOM VETERAN HERO Joshua lFox outside of cheateam county courthouse, chud was calling him thr N word while streaming to spread his racist ways , chud the coward as I refer to him is not what a true American is, Mr Foxis a VETERAN and we as true honorable people ask to support Mr Fox and help him and show what true good people are about.