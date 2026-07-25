Helping a Sudanese Refugee

Help Save Mohammed's Life





I never imagined I would be writing a fundraiser like this, but today I am asking for your help to save the life of a man I consider a dear friend.

Mohammed is a Sudanese refugee who fled the horrific war that has devastated Sudan. Like millions of innocent people caught in this conflict, he lost everything—his home, his livelihood, his sense of security, and the life he once knew.

When the violence erupted, Mohammed did what any of us would do: he ran for safety. Today, however, that safety is in grave danger.

Because of security concerns, I cannot publicly share certain details about Mohammed's current situation or location. What I can say is this: he is facing the very real possibility of being sent back to Sudan.

If that happens, I truly believe it could cost him his life.

Mohammed is not a criminal. He is not looking for special treatment. He is simply a good man who wants the opportunity to live in peace, work, and rebuild his life free from violence and persecution.

Right now, we have a narrow window of opportunity to help him relocate to a safer country where he can begin again.

We urgently need to raise $15,000 to cover his Visa, travel, and the ability to get to a new country and establish a way of life.







