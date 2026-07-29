Helping a struggling family

💗 Thank you for taking your time to read this 🙏 I have been a single mother for my whole life. Sadly the biggest burden of all was having multiple jobs at the time, I wasn't able to be around my children. My oldest baby graduated with honors and I can't afford to pay for her college expenses. I have done the math and from only going back 10 years ago I have paid over $68,000.00 in monthly rent alone. I already lost so much strength and valuable time trying to provide for my family but I do pray for the last 20 years to my Lord 🕊️ that someday I will own my little house to complete my life journey providing for my children. Then last month as I prayed, I came across this beautiful website. I hope you can find it in your heart to please guide me through this newly discovered circle of heaven and on behalf of my family and myself I thank you with all my heart for anything & everything you do for me today, I pray the Lord bless you and multiply your blessings in abundance ten fold 💗