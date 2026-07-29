Helping a single mother in need

I know my story isn’t unique. Like so many families around the world, we’ve been facing difficult times for a long time now. Growing up, I watched my mom carry the weight of everything on her own. She has worked tirelessly to provide for me, often staying up late, coming home exhausted, and constantly worrying about how she would make ends meet. Even though she works hard and earns enough to get by on paper, bills, debt, loans, and everyday expenses have made it incredibly difficult to get ahead. My mom has always put me before herself. She has taken on so much responsibility and made countless sacrifices because she wanted me to have opportunities she never had. Watching her struggle has been one of the hardest things for me. No matter how difficult things become, she keeps going. Right now, we’re facing challenges with basic living expenses, debt, and educational costs. Some days have been harder than others, and there have been times when we worried about necessities that many people take for granted. We are simply hoping for a chance to breathe again and find some stability. Any support, no matter the amount, would mean more than words can express. If you’re unable to donate, your prayers, kind words, and sharing this fundraiser are just as appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to read our story. I sincerely pray that everyone reading this is blessed with brighter days ahead. With gratitude, A daughter who loves her mom.