Helping a Single Mom Keep Her Family Moving Ahead

My name is Jada, and I’m a single mother of four doing everything I can to provide a stable and loving life for my children. Like many families, we’ve faced unexpected financial hardships that have made it difficult to keep up with everyday expenses while also preparing for major life milestones.

This year is especially important for our family. My daughter is preparing to move into her college dorm, another child is starting school, and I’m working hard to stay on top of household bills, transportation, school supplies, and other essential needs. While I work full-time, the financial strain has become overwhelming, and I’m reaching out because I can’t do it all alone.

Your support will go directly toward housing-related expenses, school supplies, dorm essentials, transportation, groceries, and other necessities that will help keep my family moving forward during this transition.

Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. If you’re unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you can provide. Your kindness gives my family hope during a challenging season, and we are truly grateful.



