Helping a single mom in need of care

I am asking for help not only for me but my disabled father who I now care for after 3 strokes and several falls to the head. I lost my mom due to cancer, I have had massive depression since she left because I am trying to to pay bills, have food for my home, and help my daughter in college so she can get her degree on social services. I help my sister who needs me along with my health issues. I have not been able to to go to the doctor to see about my enlarged heart and leaking valve. I need help. I know that others need help but I ask if someone can please read my story and help me. God knows I am struggling.