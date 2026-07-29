Helping a Recovering Student in Need

A lot of you know how hard life can hit sometimes. I have a friend who has been knocked down over and over again, and somehow he still keeps pushing forward. This morning someone stole his only form of transportation (e-bike) from the bike rack in front of Walmart in Las Cruces by dismantling the tire that was locked. Even through everything, he’s stayed dedicated to his recovery, his education, and rebuilding his life.

Right now he’s dealing with a major setback and could really use some help getting back on his feet. He currently can’t work, but despite everything going on, he’s still managed to earn A’s in all of his classes. He truly is doing everything he can to better his life.

Transportation is also a huge issue for him. He relies on his bike to get between school buildings and appointments, and because both of his ankles were broken a few years ago, walking long distances isn’t really an option. He still deals with a lot of pain and limitations from those injuries.

Anyone who knows him can tell you what a genuinely kind and stand-up person he is. He’s helped so many people whenever he could, even while struggling himself.

We wanted to surprise him with a GivesEndGo to help take some stress off his shoulders so he can stay focused on recovery and school instead of worrying about how he’s going to make everything work.

If 50 people were willing to spare even $5–10, it would make a huge difference and help him stay on track during a really difficult time.

Anything helps, and even sharing this means a lot. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.