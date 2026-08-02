Helping A Postpartum Mother Back Home

I am a newly postpartum mom to a babygirl and a mother to another baby girl that’s 14 months old, I have been having a hard time recovering from my accident in 2024 where I was hit from the side in my veichle by a motorcyclist, at the time I was pregnant with my first daughter and for a minute I almost the pregnancy, since then I’ve had to move state to state living off very little and I just want to make my way back home to California. I currently do not have a vehicle and need one badly since I’m dealing with 2 under 2, it’s a struggle without one.