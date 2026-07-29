Helping a Mother of 7 Rebuild Stability

I am a mother of 7 children, and I recently had twin boys in February of this year. Since their birth, life has been extremely difficult as I’ve been trying to recover physically, emotionally, and financially while caring for all of my children.





After having my twins, I fell behind on bills and have been struggling ever since to catch back up. I recently started a small business to try to improve our situation and create stability for my family, but it has been very hard to gain traction while also managing day-to-day survival and childcare.





I am doing everything I can to stay afloat, but right now we are at risk of falling into homelessness if I am not able to get back on track soon.





Any support will go directly toward helping me cover essential bills, keep a stable home for my children, and give us the chance to recover from this overwhelming season. This help would mean safety, stability, and breathing room for me and my 7 children as I work toward becoming fully self-sufficient again.



