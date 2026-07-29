Helping a Mom of 3 Stay Afloat

Hello,

My name is Ashley, and I am a mother of three beautiful children. I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but today I am putting my pride aside and sharing our story.

My children and I are currently living in an extended stay hotel because we do not have permanent housing. Unlike a traditional apartment where rent is paid monthly, we have to pay for our room daily or weekly. Every morning I wake up wondering how I am going to make enough money to keep a roof over my children’s heads for another night.

I work hard and do everything I can to provide for my family, but the rising cost of living, unexpected bills, and financial setbacks have left us struggling to keep up. What little income I have is stretched between shelter, food, transportation, and the everyday needs of three growing children.

As a mother, there is no greater pain than watching your children sleep peacefully while carrying the fear of not knowing how long you can keep them safe and sheltered. My children deserve stability, and every day I am fighting to give them that.

I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for help buying time—time to keep our room, continue working, care for my children, and get back on stable ground.

Every donation will go directly toward:

Extended stay lodging costs Food and household essentials Transportation to work Saving toward more stable housing

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story. A share, a prayer, or a kind word means more than you know.

I believe better days are ahead for my family. Right now, I just need a little help getting there.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading, supporting, and believing in us.

With love and gratitude,

Ashley & Her Three Little Reasons to Keep Fighting ❤️



