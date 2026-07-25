Helping a Ministry Family Through Legal Challenges

Help Reunite Our Family Through Lawful Immigration

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

My name is Apostle Isaiah McAye, and today I am reaching out with humility to ask for your help during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

For more than three decades, I have devoted my life to serving others—as a Christian minister, filmmaker, media consultant, security professional, husband, and father. Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of serving churches, charities, businesses, communities, and international organisations. My life's work has been built on faith, integrity, excellence, and helping others.

Today, my own family needs help.

I am currently navigating a complex and lawful U.S. immigration process with the assistance of legal counsel. My wife and I are committed to following every legal requirement and ensuring that our case is handled professionally, honestly, and in full compliance with U.S. immigration law. Unfortunately, the legal costs associated with this process have become more than we can manage on our own.

Adding to this burden is something deeply personal and heartbreaking.

I have a 14-year-old son living in the United States whom I have never had the opportunity to meet or hold in my arms. For fourteen years, I have lived with the pain of that separation. I firmly maintain that this situation arose from allegations that were wrongful. Because legal matters surrounding my case are sensitive, I will not discuss the details publicly. My hope is that by successfully completing this lawful immigration process, I will finally have the opportunity to pursue healing, restoration, and the chance to build a relationship with my son.

No father should have to spend fourteen years separated from his child without ever having the opportunity to know him. That hope continues to give me the strength to keep moving forward.

After much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to ask for help.

Our Goal: $27,000

Every contribution will be used solely for legitimate immigration-related expenses, including:

Attorney legal fees USCIS filing fees Preparation of legal documents and supporting evidence Certified translations and official document procurement where required Courier, postage, copying, and administrative costs Other necessary legal expenses directly connected with our immigration case and family reunification efforts

I remain committed to contributing toward these costs through my own work, consulting, and professional services. However, the financial burden has exceeded what I can realistically raise within the required timeframe, and I am humbly asking for the support of those who are willing and able to stand with my family.

Our Commitment to Transparency

Integrity is one of the principles by which I have lived my life and ministry.

To honour everyone who supports this campaign:

I will post regular updates as important milestones are reached throughout our immigration journey. While I will not publish confidential legal records or sensitive personal documents online to protect my family's privacy, supporting documentation relating to our immigration matter can be provided privately, where appropriate, to serious donors or interested parties upon reasonable request. If the total amount raised exceeds the funds required for attorney fees and immigration-related legal expenses, any remaining funds will be used solely for legitimate immigration, family reunification, and directly related legal costs, or otherwise administered in accordance with GiveSendGo's policies.

This campaign is not about avoiding responsibility. It is about asking for help during a season when the financial burden has become greater than what we can carry alone.

If you are unable to give financially, I completely understand. You can still make a tremendous difference by praying for us and sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, or community. Every prayer, every share, and every contribution—regardless of its amount—brings us one step closer to keeping our family together.

I believe that difficult seasons do not define our future. My prayer is that this chapter will become a testimony of God's faithfulness, perseverance, justice, and the kindness of people who chose to help a family pursue hope through lawful means.









Fund Recipient & Management:

The beneficiary receiving the funds is Ms Bianca Tellis, my wife and U.S. citizen spouse. She is directly connected to this fundraiser as we are pursuing together all mandated lawful immigration.





With my full knowledge and consent, she will receive and manage ALL funds on our behalf. All donations will be used exclusively to pay designated attorney fees, USCIS filing fees, document preparation, legal representations, and other legitimate legal and immigration-related matters in support of our case.

We are committed to full transparency and accountability, and will provide updates and receipts to donors upon request to show how the funds are being used.





From the depths of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story.

Thank you for your prayers.

Thank you for your encouragement.

Thank you for your generosity.

May God bless you abundantly for every act of kindness shown to my family.

With sincere gratitude,

Apostle Isaiah McAye

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2