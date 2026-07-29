Helping A Grieving Single Mom Secure Stability

Four years ago, when I lost my two boys, tragically killed in a drunk driving car accident, my whole world cracked open. Since then it’s felt like life’s been throwing punches faster than I can stand back up. But I’ve kept fighting for my three kids who are still here, trying to build something steady under our feet.

I finally saved enough to buy an RV — a fifth wheel I could afford — and it might not be perfect, but it’s ours. It’s the first thing in a long time that felt like hope. But now I’m stuck. I used every dollar I had just to buy it, and I don’t have the money to fix it up or even pay for a place to park it.

The RV needs a safe spot to stay, and it needs repairs — a stove, a hot water heater, and some basic refurbishing so I can turn it into a real home for my kids. I’m not asking for luxury. I’m asking for stability. A forever home. A place where my kids can sleep without worrying about the next storm, the next move, the next setback.

If you can help — even a little — it would mean the world to us. Every dollar goes toward giving my children a safe, permanent place to live. After everything we’ve survived. I never had stability or security growing up and that is the one thing I would like to give my children. I want a home we can call ours, no matter how small, as long as it has all the necessities. I will appreciate any donation that is made, even if it isn't money and if anyone would like to donate a hot water heater for the rv, or stove, i'll glady appreciate and accept.