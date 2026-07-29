Helping a friend in need after house fire

Thursday evening, my friends 9 year old had set his grandma place on fire. She was allowing her daughter and family to stay with her, so the kids had their own room. Her grandson felt to start a pizza box on fire in his room and throw a blanket in top to stop. It caused his room to go into flames. Her daughter has already reached out and is out figuring out her own family while I have her truck and belongings in my driveway, her pet pigeon and dog housed at my home, and her mom who I've housed along with her dog. Her mother only gets a set check and meeting with American cross here soon to help with the now. I helped her set this up since she isnolder and doesn't fully understand how to do this. All donations will go right to help her get a new place and get her and her dog things they need. I am limited on how much help I can offer. As I also have 4 dogs of my own. Please share for them and God bless.