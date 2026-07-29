Helping a friend in need

A close friend of mine is going through a very difficult time right now. They are someone who values their privacy and does not want their personal situation shared publicly, but I was asked to reach out and help in any way I can.





If anyone is willing to lend a helping hand, whether through support, prayers, sharing kindness, or donating, it would truly mean more than words can express during this time of need.





Thank you to anyone willing to help and show compassion. ❤️