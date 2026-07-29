Helping a friend

I have this friend I work with she is just getting on her feet but is short on your rent this month by 400 I am trying to money up for her she have three kids that are 5 3 and 2 she does work but it’s not enough I give what I could I don’t want her to lose her house she just got it if u could can yall please help her yall can contact me at 9126898609 please find it in your heart to donate something I don’t want to see her kids on the street