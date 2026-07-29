Helping a Family Through Heartbreak

Sam and her girls experienced a loss no family should ever have to face. They unexpectedly lost their husband and dad, leaving behind a family trying to navigate a new reality they never prepared for.

Right now, Sam is not only grieving the loss of her best friend and the father of her children, but she is also trying to make sure her girls have what they need during this incredibly difficult time.

I am putting this fundraiser together to help ease some of the financial stress that comes with losing a loved one unexpectedly — from everyday necessities, bills, and expenses that come with raising a family while adjusting to life without him.

If you are able to donate, even the smallest amount will make a difference. If you’re unable to give, sharing this fundraiser, keeping them in your thoughts, and showing support means more than you know.

Thank you for surrounding Samantha and the girls with love, kindness, and support as they begin this heartbreaking journey



