Helping a family out

Hello, my name is Latasha and I’m a single mother of four. I’ve been doing it on my own for 25 years with heartache sweat pain I’ve try working ends and odd I’ll get the kids ready for school be at home healthy after that. I started lifting and it’s like nothing is enough. My car just got repossessed. I don’t receive any Child Support rent just went up. I don’t receive any assistance from the county son braces and I know just like everybody else we all need help I feel like job it’s one thing after another. It’s like it’s not stopping lately. I’ve been thinking crazy thoughts. Tell myself that it’s gonna be all right. I cry every night holding onto the faith that I do have still I can’t help but thinking about the many bills that do I never done this before just was sitting back on Facebook looking and just decided to do a GoFundMe. I’m not sure where it’s gonna lead but anything’s worth a try anything else will be helpful just so I can get on my feet I feel like I’m drowning in debt and I can’t get out of it. I can’t save any money. My car just broke down in the middle of the street. I just want to thank everybody in advance if you’ll do nothing but giving me some encouraging words or if you know a job I’m not working I just need a little help.