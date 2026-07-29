Helping a family in need

On April 20,2026 in New Orleans, LA my nephew Antonio Richard was awakened by his daughter screaming that someone was trying to enter her window. Without hesitation my he sprung into action and went outside to confront the person trying to enter his daughter's window. When he got outside what he didn't know was there were 2 people outside his house. One of them ambushed him shooting him in the back. Antonio took off running back to his door and the assailant ran behind him continuing shooting. Antonio sustained 3 gun shot wounds but he was able to protect his children. He is currently still in the hospital recovering from the wounds that almost claimed his life. He has lost his job and still has children, medical bills and living expenses to cover. He is a great father, provider and protector. If you could donate anything to help him be able to focus on recovering and not how will he make it day to day we would greatly appreciate it.