Helping a Family Heal from a History of Abuse

My name is Jeffrey Conners. I am a 45 year old Father of three and Grandfather of a wonderful grandson. I became a parent at 18 years old and tried with all my heart to be the best dad I could be. Unfortunately, I come from multiple sexual abuse childhood by two separate parties that were both supposed to be positive influences on my life and instead were agents of evil . I have struggled with these issues my entire life and I turned to substance about early on as a teenager. I have had constant struggles holding jobs and being successful in any significant way. I want to try to give my children a clean start to their lives financially while we all deal with the impact of our relationship with each other. I have always been there for my children but financially I have failed and I am praying for a miracle to give them and myself a chance at a life guided by the light of Christ our Lord and am humbled by this action. I appreciate any help from anyone as well as all prayers for our families health, both physical and Mental.