Helping a domestic violence survivor..

Earlier this week I was sitting in my room minding my own business when I heard pleas for help...I came out of my room and found this man beating the hell out of her..This guy has done this to her before..His name is Marcus Osborne and can be found in the Vanderburgh County jail log or my case indiana along with his charges...She is currently staying with me as I told her she could stay here to get better..She is going to need a lot of help...Anything would help in this situation...Thank you, and God Bless..

Her real name is kept out of here purposely to protect the victim.