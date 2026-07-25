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Helping a coworker in need

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$4,550 USD

Fundraiser created byCameron Zuchowsky

Fundraiser funds will be received by Wesley Deem

Helping a coworker in need


We are reaching out to ask for your support for a member of our work family. While they prefer to remain anonymous, this individual is currently facing an urgent and overwhelming situation.

Following a series of unexpected hardships—the most recent being an accident that left them with only one vehicle—their family is in a difficult bind. This fellow employee cares for several children, including foster children and one child with a physical disability who requires a wheelchair.

Having a reliable, spacious van is essential for their family’s daily care, numerous medical appointments, and overall stability. We are collecting donations to help them purchase a suitable vehicle and regain some much-needed security.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a profound difference. Thank you for your kindness and for coming together to help one of our own.


Relationship - Wes is a coworker

Fund Management - Funds will be directly deposited to Wes's account, used to purchase a handicapped accessible vehicle.



















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