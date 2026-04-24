Help….I Lost My Job

Hello! My name is Cheryl. I have worked hard my whole life and recently I lost my job. Due to health issues, I wasn’t able to put a lot into savings and now I am just struggling to catch up on bills. I have a great landlord, but I’m behind now and I am just trying to raise enough to cover what I owe and to carry me for a bit until I can begin working again. I know this isn’t anyone’s problem and we all have lives that cost more in the economy. I also know that God will get me through. Anything would truly help at this point to help me stay in my home and get back to work without the threat of being homeless. Thank you in advance and God Bless You!