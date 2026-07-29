Help fund my education

Hi. My name is Nuella and this is my story.





I got into university dreaming big like everyone else. And I made it. Almost. I'm in my final year, just a few months away from holding my degree. But right now? I don't know if I'll cross the finish line.

Last month, it came to me that I might have to drop out. Not because I failed any exams. Because the money just isn't there. My fees, food and a place to sleep. Things are getting hard for me.





I've been rationing my food for a while now. I didn’t tell my family because they're struggling too and I can't add to their worry. This year has been brutal.





I need about 5000-6000 dollars to cover the rest of this semester. That's it. That's the wall between me and graduation.





I hate asking. I really do. But I've run out of options.





If you can spare anything from $5 to $10 to $20 it goes straight to fees and food. No middlemen. Just me trying to finish what I started.





And if you can't give, I get it. Truly. Just maybe share this with someone who can? That helps more than you know.





I want to come back here when i graduate and share my good news to you all who will support me. That's the kind of story I'd love to tell.





Thank you for even reading this.





With hope (and a little fear),

A student who refuses to give up.