Help Haroon Help His People

Project of Support for

HELP HAROON

Haroon Gill is a Pakistani Christian believer from Essa Nagri, Lahore, and Punjab province. He is 22 years old. He loves God, and desires to serve Him as a Pentecostal missionary. He is a strong prayer warrior who prays and reads the Word of God faithfully every day. He is described by his friends as being very intelligent and a kind hearted gentleman. He has a very strong desire to help his family and work in ministry to help people and preach the Christian message, extending the Kingdom of God.

FAMILY AND BACKGROUND.

Haroon comes from a very poor family. His father’s name is Shahbaz Gill, who is a pastor who leads a church which meets in his neighbour’s home. He supports his church ministry through work as a tailor. It is his hope that one day they will have their own church building where they can worship and he can lead the church members. His mother is a Godly woman. She is a wife and mother of four children, three sons (including Haroon) and one daughter. Haroon is the eldest son, with brothers 18 and 16 years old, and a young sister who is 6 years old. All six family members live in a very small house, with one room, and one bath. They are a truly an honest and God fearing family. They are very loyal to Jesus Christ and the Christian faith.

Haroon has a very strong passion to do beneficial things for his family, including helping his father’s pastoral ministry. He wants to become a successful Operation Theater (OT) technician, and he has already started is OT technician studies. In order to pay for these studies he is doing a part time job in a laboratory. This is very difficult because salaries are very low and it is not easy to cover the costs of his studies in this way.

Goal for Support

It is our hope that we can raise sufficient funds to enable Haroon to move to Dubai, where he can further advance his OT training (2 more years of study) and, once completed, can find employment there in his field of expertise. This will provide him with sufficient salary compensation to assist in providing for the needs of his family, (including housing, food, medical and educational needs) and the spiritual ministry of his father.

Estimated Cost

The estimated cost for Haroon to travel to Dubai, (including Visa, medical requirements, and airfare) tuition and schooling, as well as living costs during study time, (including food, housing local transport, etc) comes to 4,000 Canadian dollars. It is expected that Haroon will be able to get temporary employment while in Dubai to help pay for any additional costs.



