Griffin's Journey to Healing

Meet Griffin, a bright and loving 6-year-old boy who was born with Coffin Siri Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that has caused developmental delays and various health issues. Despite the challenges he faces, Griffin's spirit and smile light up the room. However, his recent intestinal failure has left him in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, his THIRD hospital, and his doctors are stumped on how to help him. Many specialists are trying to understand and treat this life-threatening GI issue. His devoted mother has been by his side every step of the way, fiercely fighting for his life, but the constant hospital visits and lack of progress have taken a toll on their family, and their finances. His three older siblings are deeply missing their mother and baby brother. That's where we come in. We are raising $20,000 to support Griffin's ongoing medical needs and provide his mother with the resources and support she needs to ensure their family's well-being. Your contribution will bring hope and healing to Griffin and his family during this difficult time and give his mom a tiny bit of relief from the stress of bills and travel expenses. Please join us in this journey to help this amazing little boy.