Griffin's Journey to Healing

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $6,705
Campaign funds will be received by Kristen Reedy
Meet Griffin, a bright and loving 6-year-old boy who was born with Coffin Siri Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that has caused developmental delays and various health issues. Despite the challenges he faces, Griffin's spirit and smile light up the room. However, his recent intestinal failure has left him in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, his THIRD hospital, and his doctors are stumped on how to help him. Many specialists are trying to understand and treat this life-threatening GI issue. His devoted mother has been by his side every step of the way, fiercely fighting for his life, but the constant hospital visits and lack of progress have taken a toll on their family, and their finances. His three older siblings are deeply missing their mother and baby brother. That's where we come in. We are raising $20,000 to support Griffin's ongoing medical needs and provide his mother with the resources and support she needs to ensure their family's well-being. Your contribution will bring hope and healing to Griffin and his family during this difficult time and give his mom a tiny bit of relief from the stress of bills and travel expenses. Please join us in this journey to help this amazing little boy.
God bless your little guy as he heals
We’re all here for you Griffin Get better! Tim
You got this Griff! We’re here for you and your family, always. 💕
Keeping Griffin in our prayers🙏
Keeping him in my prayers.
Sending love and abundant prayers.
Our prayers are with Griffin and you and your family. Bless you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Never loose hope!
Keep going ! You will get through this.
Praying for Griffin's healing.
Prayers for Griffin and his family! 🙏
Wishing Griffin strength and healing quickly!
