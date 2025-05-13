Griffin's Journey to Healing

Campaign Image
Meet Griffin, a bright and loving 6-year-old boy who was born with Coffin Siri Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that has caused developmental delays and various health issues. Despite the challenges he faces, Griffin's spirit and smile light up the room. However, his recent intestinal failure has left him in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, his THIRD hospital, and his doctors are stumped on how to help him.  Many specialists are trying to understand and treat this life-threatening GI issue. His devoted mother has been by his side every step of the way, fiercely fighting for his life, but the constant hospital visits and lack of progress have taken a toll on their family, and their finances. His three older siblings are deeply missing their mother and baby brother.  That's where we come in. We are raising $20,000 to support Griffin's ongoing medical needs and provide his mother with the resources and support she needs to ensure their family's well-being. Your contribution will bring hope and healing to Griffin and his family during this difficult time and give his mom a tiny bit of relief from the stress of bills and travel expenses. Please join us in this journey to help this amazing little boy.

Recent Donations
Show:
Patrick Moroney
$ 35.00 USD
23 days ago

Maureen Kasabian
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

God bless your little guy as he heals

Tim
$ 5.00 USD
27 days ago

We’re all here for you Griffin Get better! Tim

The Kornett Family
$ 150.00 USD
28 days ago

You got this Griff! We’re here for you and your family, always. 💕

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Donna and Nicky
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping Griffin in our prayers🙏

Christy
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping him in my prayers.

Alissa Pecora
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sharon Borrelli
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and abundant prayers.

Xander Leandro Patino
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Paulette Hendrix
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Our prayers are with Griffin and you and your family. Bless you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Maxwell Edgerton
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Never loose hope!

Jess
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep going ! You will get through this.

Andrea Stone
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Griffin's healing.

Melissa Wotton
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for Griffin and his family! 🙏

Dennis and Maureen
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lena and Nick Paolello
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing Griffin strength and healing quickly!

