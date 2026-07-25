Help with home repair and medical bills

Hello to all reading this. On 3/10 my roof was completely totaled in a tornado that our town caught the tail end of. My homeowner's insurance is covering it, but there is no way I can afford the $2500 deductible.





At the same time I am suffering from a broken back tooth that needs a surgical root canal done & a crown. That alone will be $3900 as I do not have the best insurance. I am in immense pain & suffering from headaches daily. The remainder is just for food & bills as I am in between full time work & am really struggling right now.





Any & all help is appreciated & I love you all for even taking the time to read this. Prayers mean more than ANYTHING!! Also if you know of any job opportunities let me know as I love to work for my way around. If you would like to give another way, I do have cashapp $saltycrystal & venmo @saltinesnack.





God bless you all from the bottom of my heart.