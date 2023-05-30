Cremation and memorial services for Fazia Gonzales

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $3,700
Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Gonzales
Prayers for your family
GOD bless
Deepest condolences
You’re a good man. I’m hoping the best for you.
I am so deeply sorry for your loss.
Adrienne and I have you in our prayers. May the Lord bless you in this terrible time of crisis and sorrow.
Praying for you and your family.
Much love, thoughts, and prayers to Gary and the family.
Praying for your family.
With love and prayers.
Prayers for peace and love from our God.
Sending prayers of comfort to the family.
We will always hold you in our hearts, Fazia. Praying for the family.
GOD be with you
I'm so sorry Gary and Sherri on the lost of your beautiful daughter. May God wrap his arms around you and give you comfort and peace. Sending prayers 🙏
June 3rd, 2023
So far we are in the process of getting Fazia transferred to the crematory and then cremated . The date for her memorial service is still unknown. We are hoping for Christopher to heal some so that he can be there too.Christopher is still in the hospital at the moment. He is not doing too well. He is still needing a lot of help medically. We are still in the thick of it and trying to get things situated. Please continue to pray for Christopher and our family .Thank you all so much for the help and prayers . We will keep you all posted as much we can .
