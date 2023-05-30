Cremation and memorial services for Fazia Gonzales

Campaign Image

My sister was a loving young woman. She recently passed away at the young age of 22 on may 29,2023. She was involved in a major car accident and did not survive. Her husband Christopher Gonzales is in the hospital as we speak and is trying to hang on. He has suffered severe wounds and cannot even communicate with us at the moment. We are all in complete shock and just heartbroken. It all happened so suddenly. We have started this campaign for help for them. Our names are Kathryn and Adam Miller. We are raising funds for Fazia's cremation service and for her memorial service. We are also needing help for Christopher. He will be needing extra care and upcoming Dr appointments and will be unable to work for a while. If you can donate anything at all, it would mean so much to all of us. Thank you so much and may the Lord bless you all.
Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Kathy Moore
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for your family

Eldridge Mcclendon
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

GOD bless

Marlene Ruggles
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Deepest condolences

Jonathan McCoy
$ 235.00 USD
1 year ago

One of the Nusses
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

You’re a good man. I’m hoping the best for you.

Ami
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

I am so deeply sorry for your loss.

Gwenpool
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Mark Hardman
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Adrienne and I have you in our prayers. May the Lord bless you in this terrible time of crisis and sorrow.

Bonni Morris
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Rosa Aristy
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you and your family.

Cami Baud
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Much love, thoughts, and prayers to Gary and the family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for your family.

Nuss Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

With love and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Robert and Jessica Evans
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for peace and love from our God.

Shante Smedley
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending prayers of comfort to the family.

Promise Kids Learning Academy
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

We will always hold you in our hearts, Fazia. Praying for the family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

GOD be with you

Louise Bodiford
$ 75.00 USD
1 year ago

I'm so sorry Gary and Sherri on the lost of your beautiful daughter. May God wrap his arms around you and give you comfort and peace. Sending prayers 🙏

Update #1

June 3rd, 2023

So far we are in the process of getting Fazia transferred to the crematory and then cremated . The date for her memorial service is still unknown. We are hoping for Christopher to heal some so that he can be there too.Christopher is still in the hospital at the moment. He is not doing too well. He is still needing a lot of help medically. We are still in the thick of it and trying to get things situated. Please continue to pray for Christopher and our family .Thank you all so much for the help and prayers . We will keep you all posted as much we can .

