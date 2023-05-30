Cremation and memorial services for Fazia Gonzales

My sister was a loving young woman. She recently passed away at the young age of 22 on may 29,2023. She was involved in a major car accident and did not survive. Her husband Christopher Gonzales is in the hospital as we speak and is trying to hang on. He has suffered severe wounds and cannot even communicate with us at the moment. We are all in complete shock and just heartbroken. It all happened so suddenly. We have started this campaign for help for them. Our names are Kathryn and Adam Miller. We are raising funds for Fazia's cremation service and for her memorial service. We are also needing help for Christopher. He will be needing extra care and upcoming Dr appointments and will be unable to work for a while. If you can donate anything at all, it would mean so much to all of us. Thank you so much and may the Lord bless you all.