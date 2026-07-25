Standing With a Trucker in His Time of Need

My husband Dave was always a hardworking truck driver. Until (what we were told was sciatica), was actually a disc rupture and it paralyzed him suddenly one day. Since that day in 2013, with alot of rehab and hard work he regained use of his legs and lives with parastesia now along with a paralyzed bowel and bladder and numbness in his hands and feet. I have been his caregiver since the day he came home from the first surgery as he is a fall risk and needs alot of care throughout the day and night.

He is facing yet another spinal surgery and recovery ..a challenging journey that no one should have to endure . As he prepares for this life-changing procedure, we have an opportunity to make a difference and have decided to move closer to family. But we can't do it without some help.





Dave is a true warrior, someone who has faced life’s toughest battles with unwavering courage and an unbreakable spirit. Always the first to lend a helping hand, Dave is the kind of friend who shows up without hesitation, ready to support you in a heartbeat. Now, I am hoping you can all help me and rally behind him.

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Since 2013, when a ruptured disc left him paralyzed and then reliant on a wheelchair, Dave has fought tirelessly to reclaim his mobility and independence. Against all odds, he regained the use of his legs, but life continues to test his resilience. Today, he faces two blown discs and a compressed spinal cord, requiring yet another complex surgery.





Dave’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From enduring spinal decompression surgery to having both knees replaced and most recently undergoing a

2 spinal fusions, he has tackled each challenge with grit and determination. And let’s not forget—Dave is also a cancer survivor who has defied the odds time and time again. Yet, just as he approaches what feels like the finish line, life moves it further away.





Now, as he braces for this next battle, we have an opportunity to show him some support. It would mean the world that he feels supported, as it's always been just he and I through all the surgeries and treatment.





Together we can help Dave rebuild, recover, and rise stronger than ever. Every contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful impact on his journey to healing.





Dave has proven that he’s a fighter, but no one should have to fight alone. Together, we can remind him that he has an army of friends and loved ones standing firmly by his side. Let’s be the reason he keeps moving forward. Moving closer to family will be life changing for Dave and he needs a little help getting there. Anything big or small can make a huge difference.

~~~~~

Thankyou ❤️

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Any funds raised will go directly to any out-of-pocket medical and travel expenses, room rental for his family, and any moving costs.







































































































































