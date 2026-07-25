105 Year Old Agnes Needs Your Help

Hi Potential Givers,

I am here asking for help for an incredible lady, someone very close to my heart. A little backstory - about 40 years ago, my parents met a wonderful woman named Agnes at their apartment complex and adopted her into our family. Having no children of her own, she became our surrogate grandmother. Every birthday, Christmas, Grandparent day at school, all the special events you spend with family - we spent together. Did I mention she is 105 years old?? That in itself is amazing. The stories she can tell about what she has lived though are not things you will find in history books.

She has taken care of me since I was an infant and now it is my turn to return the favor. She’s suffered two falls in the last two years. Though fiercely independent, she had to give up her apartment a year ago and move to an assisted living facility. She now requires 24 hour care and I am looking for financial help to keep her there while we search for a nursing home, waiting (hopefully) for her to be approved for Medicaid.

She is the kind of person who has spent her life taking care of others. At the age of 103 she was still the “chauffeur” of her friends group, taking on the responsibility of doctor’s appointments, grocery store runs, and all activities in-between. She’s always been active in her church and chose to continue working long after retirement age, just to stay busy. She has maintained her faith in God, her positivity and sense of humor, even after outliving most of her friends and family members.

We are desperately searching for a nursing home for her to go to, but are constantly running into the same problem - to pay out of pocket before Medicaid approval would cost the same (if not more) as the assisted living home she is at now. She lived alone in her own apartment until the most recent fall proved to require a level of care higher than home care would provide. She gave up what she held most dear - her independence - when she moved into assisted living a year ago. If we are able to keep her there just a few months longer, it would be the greatest blessing.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any financial help that can be given.