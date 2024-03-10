Supporting Adam & Tyler

As many of you know, Adam and Tyler's son came into this world 4 weeks early and we thank God for a safe delivery for him and his Mommy! Because he was early, his little body has been struggling to do things it shouldn't have needed to do for another month. He is currently in the NICU and thankfully is responding well. Along with the prayers that many of you have been praying, Adam and Tyler could also use financial assistance with housing and meal expenses while staying in a hotel close by the hospital. There will also be the added medical cost for his lengthy stay in the hospital. If you are led to donate any amount to help them it would be greatly appreciated. Whether you are able to help financially or not, please continue pray for all 3 of them.

Thank you so much