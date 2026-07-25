Help Christian finish PhD after Deportation

Hi everyone,





My name is Kimberlee, and I'm Christian's younger sister.





I never imagined I would be writing something like this.





My brother has spent his entire life working toward a future he believed was possible through education. He was the kid who believed that if he worked hard enough, stayed focused, and never gave up, he could overcome any obstacle in front of him.





And for a long time, that's exactly what he did.





Christian grew up in San Bernardino, CA, and dedicated his life to education. He earned a degree in Sociology from UCLA, a master's degree in Higher Education Administration from the University of Redlands, and went on to pursue a PhD in Education-Urban Leadership at Claremont Graduate University. He spent years mentoring first-gen college students, conducting research, and advocating for undocumented/LGBTQ+ communities. He participated in national fellowships through UCLA Dream Summer, UC Berkeley Labor Summer, FWD.us, the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, Young Invincibles, and many other organizations because he genuinely believed in helping others create opportunities for themselves.





What makes this so difficult is that Christian was never doing this just for himself.





He was doing it for our family.

He was doing it for students who needed someone to believe in them.

He was doing it because he wanted to create a better future for people who often feel like they have to navigate the world alone.

Then everything changed.





During the final stage of his PhD program, Christian was forced to leave the United States and relocate to Mexico City. One day he was working toward finishing his doctorate, surrounded by the community, friends, and colleagues he had spent years building. The next, he found himself in a country he had not lived in since he was 9 years old, trying to figure out where he would live, how he would support himself without a job, and what his future would look like without friends and family in Mexico.





Imagine spending decades building a life and then having to start over with a few suitcases.

Imagine trying to finish a PhD while searching for an apartment, navigating unfamiliar territory, and rebuilding your life from the ground up.

Imagine being separated from the people you love most and still waking up every day determined not to quit.

That has been Christian's reality since September 2025.





What breaks my heart is that despite everything he has been through, he still refuses to give up on finishing his degree.

He continues working remotely on his doctoral studies from Mexico City. He continues applying for jobs without knowing how the system works or how to translate his U.S. work experience in Mexico. He continues trying to build a future. He continues believing that all of those years of sacrifice meant something.





Today, one of the final obstacles standing in his way is an outstanding tuition balance at Claremont Graduate University. Because of a past-due balance on his student account, he cannot receive his doctoral degree until the remaining tuition is paid in full.





After everything he has overcome, it is incredibly painful to know that he is so close to achieving the goal he has spent years pursuing, yet still faces a financial hurdle that feels impossible to tackle alone.





This fundraiser will help Christian:

• Pay the remaining tuition balance needed to receive his PhD

• Complete his dissertation and doctoral degree requirements

• Cover basic living expenses while rebuilding stability in Mexico City

• Access the technology and resources necessary to finish his academic work





For most of my life, Christian has been the person everyone else could depend on.

He's the person who helped students navigate college applications, mentored young people who didn't think higher education was possible, and encouraged others to keep going when they wanted to give up.

Now he's the one who needs help.

If you know Christian, you know his resilience. You know his heart. You know how deeply he cares about others.

If you've ever been inspired by his work, benefited from his support, or simply believe that someone who has dedicated his life to helping others deserves the chance to finish what he started, we would be incredibly grateful for your support.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings him one step closer to completing his PhD and rebuilding the life he has worked so hard to create. And if you can't donate, sharing his story would mean the world to us.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for standing with my brother during one of the hardest moments of his life, and our family.

With gratitude,

Kimberlee