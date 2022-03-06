Help Eva Walk

Dear friends,





Our little Eva is a strong and brave girl who has been fighting cerebral palsy since birth. She has already undergone many surgeries, including on her ears and other procedures that have helped her cope with her challenges.





Rehabilitation and medical care require significant expenses, and our humble family cannot cover all the costs on our own. Right now, we urgently need a wheelchair that will help Eva feel like a normal child, giving her freedom of movement and new opportunities for growth.





We sincerely hope for your support and kindness. Every contribution is a step closer to Eva’s dream of walking and living a full life.





Thank you to everyone who responds and helps our family on this difficult journey!





With love and gratitude,

Regina and Eva’s family



