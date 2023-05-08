GLL Benevolent Fund

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Lott - $ 20.00 USD 2 days ago Thanks sweet wisdom-filled Ginger and admin for your tireless effort and dedication. You all deserve the best!🇺🇲🤗🎉😍💖 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 5.00 USD 2 days ago Lifting you to higher ground, Ginger 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 2 days ago Rest - you deserve it. 1

Child Of God - $ 100.00 USD 2 days ago I have learned so much and feel so grateful since I was divinely guided to and landed in Ginger‘s Liberty Lounge. I love each and every one of you in our GLL family. Looking forward to going camping to be able to began our projects so we, together with God‘s guidance, can help so many add’l people and spread the love and light of Jesus with the world. God bless you all Love, Child Of God 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 2 days ago May Yaweh bless you and multiply what you hold in your hand. May He bless you with creative ideas to bless you and others along with continuing to give with an open hand. He loves you so much and as Ginger says, we are conduits of His supply:-) 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 3 days ago Thank you Ginger and admins for all you do for this channel! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 3 days ago For all you ALL do. With love. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 3 days ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 3 days ago My heart is full ! Thank you Ginger and admins for giving so much! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 3 days ago Thank you for all you do Ginger! You are awesome ! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 117.00 USD 3 days ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 3 days ago Much appreciation and love 🙏🌷❤️ 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 30.00 USD 6 days ago You are a blessing to all you encounter, My Child. My heart is full! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 8 days ago Thank you for all your hard work. GLL is a blessing 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 8 days ago Ginger, Thank you for sowing words of life into us from Who He is in you!!! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 8 days ago God Bless Ginger and her team. Much love and hugs for 2025 1

Rex L - $ 150.00 USD 8 days ago Ginger blessings to you and all that you provide for us! 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 99.00 USD 8 days ago This gift comes with a lot of Love, Respect, Compassion and Blessings. God Loves us so much as you already know! Your gifts with this channel are such a Blessing to many. I am so grateful to you all, and thank you for all that you do and give. Love, Robin 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 8 days ago God bless you Ginger & Jim!! And our GLL family 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 8 days ago I am so blessed to have found Ginger and her Lounge. I have restarted my relationship with God and I am just so excited for the future. Thank you for welcoming us all in! 3