GLL Benevolent Fund

Raised:
USD $31,551
Campaign funds will be received by Genesis Reality Trust
God has chosen forerunners to assist His people in preparing for the new Earth and distributing God's abundance. These forerunners offer their services to the GLL community for free. For those being led to donate even $5 to the various practical needs of this group effort, this campaign has been created. Please know that the physics of quantum entanglement are strengthened when there is a reciprocal of energy in the loop. This could be via intentional prayers and/or a donation of any amount when given with intention. All donations, one time or monthly, will be distributed to the GLL community based upon need.
Thanks sweet wisdom-filled Ginger and admin for your tireless effort and dedication. You all deserve the best!🇺🇲🤗🎉😍💖
Lifting you to higher ground, Ginger
Rest - you deserve it.
I have learned so much and feel so grateful since I was divinely guided to and landed in Ginger‘s Liberty Lounge. I love each and every one of you in our GLL family. Looking forward to going camping to be able to began our projects so we, together with God‘s guidance, can help so many add’l people and spread the love and light of Jesus with the world. God bless you all Love, Child Of God
May Yaweh bless you and multiply what you hold in your hand. May He bless you with creative ideas to bless you and others along with continuing to give with an open hand. He loves you so much and as Ginger says, we are conduits of His supply:-)
Thank you Ginger and admins for all you do for this channel!
For all you ALL do. With love.
My heart is full ! Thank you Ginger and admins for giving so much!
Thank you for all you do Ginger! You are awesome !
Much appreciation and love 🙏🌷❤️
You are a blessing to all you encounter, My Child. My heart is full!
Thank you for all your hard work. GLL is a blessing
Ginger, Thank you for sowing words of life into us from Who He is in you!!!
God Bless Ginger and her team. Much love and hugs for 2025
Ginger blessings to you and all that you provide for us!
This gift comes with a lot of Love, Respect, Compassion and Blessings. God Loves us so much as you already know! Your gifts with this channel are such a Blessing to many. I am so grateful to you all, and thank you for all that you do and give. Love, Robin
God bless you Ginger & Jim!! And our GLL family
I am so blessed to have found Ginger and her Lounge. I have restarted my relationship with God and I am just so excited for the future. Thank you for welcoming us all in!
