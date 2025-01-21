Support Brother Elias in Beating Cancer

Elias, who is a dear friend and brother in Christ, is a brother who's life story is a powerful testimony of God’s grace, redemption, and the life-changing power of faith. At just 12 years old, Elias found himself trapped in a world of drugs, gangs, and crime. For years, he struggled, spending much of his life in and out of prison. He has been in and out of several rehab centers in hopes of finding full freedom.

Then, God stepped in.

One day, Elias had a divine encounter with the Lord that completely transformed his life. From that moment on, Elias made a commitment to follow Jesus Christ with all his heart. He has since dedicated his life to serving God, working full-time in prisons, rehab centers, and alongside missionary groups, bringing the hope of Christ to those who are lost and hurting. For over 17 years, Elias has been a servant of the Lord, sharing the gospel, offering hope, and helping others find freedom in Christ. His wife has stood by him, and together they have been a light to many.

Elias is not only a man of faith; he is also a dear friend to us and to many others. Several mission teams that have traveled to Mexico with him have witnessed firsthand his passion for serving others and spreading the love of Christ. His heart for the lost and his commitment to ministry have touched so many lives, and he continues to be a faithful servant in his community.

Now, Elias is facing a new trial: cancer. Diagnosed last year, his condition requires medical treatment that costs about $5,000. As a full-time missionary, Elias doesn’t have an income and is unable to work to cover his day-to-day bills or his medical expenses. The funds raised will go toward helping him pay for his treatments as well as his basic living expenses during this difficult time. As difficult and painful this situation could be, Elias remains very positive and thankful to God for His faithfulness believing that his life is in Gods hands.

We believe that through your generosity, God will provide. Your donation will directly help cover Elias’ medical expenses, giving him the chance to continue his ministry and serve others while receiving the care he needs. We know that God is faithful, and He will use this trial to bring glory to His name.

Please keep Elias and his family in your prayers, and if you are able, consider supporting them during this difficult time. Your contribution will not only help in Elias’ battle against cancer but will also help him continue the work God has called him to.

Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus in this moment of need. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity