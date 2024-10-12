Raised:
Urgent Help Needed for Belle and Her Family
On September 10th, Belle, a 43-year-old mother, beloved wife, homeschool teacher, nurse, and friend to many, suffered cardiac arrest in the parking lot of the hospital where she had just finished her nursing shift. In an instant, Belle's life and the lives of her young family changed forever.
Belle has been in critical care, unresponsive due to significant brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen. The future of her health remains uncertain.
Alex must now step into the gap left by Belle. He has temporarily stepped away from work as he sorts out how to create structure and balance with his family Gloriana (7), Keziah (5), Thea (3), and Hezekiah (18 months).
In this time of transition each day will be filled with challenges as he navigates hospital visits with Belle, parenting the kids and facing the difficulties of life without her presence and an uncertain future.
This family has helped and walked alongside so many in their community, and now they need our support. Your contributions will assist Alex with essential expenses, including childcare, food, rent, school costs (they currently homeschool but may need to adapt) to name a few…alleviating some of the financial burden they are facing.
Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. We kindly ask you to keep Belle, Alex, and their children in your prayers.
Thank you for your kindness and support; together, we can help this family during their time of need and for the future.
Hi Alex, we are heartbroken and prayerful for you and your family, and will continue asking God for a miracle, for His loving kindness and new mercies for each day, for His care and abundant grace to follow you, your girls and boy, and precious Belinda.
John 11:43 43 When he had said this, Jesus called in a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!” This passage reflects the power of Jesus over death and serves as a reminder of hope, renewal, and the possibility of life even in the most impossible circumstances.
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13.
Hi Alex & family, we just want you to know that we love you all very deeply! Remember to continue to turn to God during this difficult time. He will never abandon you. He will protect and love Belinda forever and ever, no matter the outcome of this situation. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers always, lots of love.
Lord we lift this family to you, please draw yourself near to them + cover them with a peace that surpasses understanding. We praise you that Alex &Bel are believers and they know the pain on this Earth is bearable when comparing to eternity with you. Please protect Gloriana, Keziah, Thea, Hezekiah- may they all give their lives to Christ in due time. May this event further your Kingdom, somehow.
Praying for God to continue to hold you fast during this time, and that He will use your faith as a testament to those around you.
Romans 8:18-25 We are thinking and praying for you. You have more people beside you than you may think. May God draw near to you in this time. -Winston and Alex Doppenberg
Psalm 46 tells us that our Heavenly Father is an ever-present help. I am praying for you and your family, asking God to blanket you with peace and comfort and that you would rest in His constant presence and refuge.
We are continually thinking of and praying for you and your family.
“Do not be afraid, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will give you strength and help you; I will protect you with my strong hand.” Isaiah 41:10
Dear Alex, we’re praying for you, Belle, and your beautiful children. Remember that you are not alone: God and your community are with you.
God bless you.
So tragic. Praying for you and your family.
