Urgent Help Needed for Belle and Her Family





On September 10th, Belle, a 43-year-old mother, beloved wife, homeschool teacher, nurse, and friend to many, suffered cardiac arrest in the parking lot of the hospital where she had just finished her nursing shift. In an instant, Belle's life and the lives of her young family changed forever.





Belle has been in critical care, unresponsive due to significant brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen. The future of her health remains uncertain.





Alex must now step into the gap left by Belle. He has temporarily stepped away from work as he sorts out how to create structure and balance with his family Gloriana (7), Keziah (5), Thea (3), and Hezekiah (18 months).





In this time of transition each day will be filled with challenges as he navigates hospital visits with Belle, parenting the kids and facing the difficulties of life without her presence and an uncertain future.





This family has helped and walked alongside so many in their community, and now they need our support. Your contributions will assist Alex with essential expenses, including childcare, food, rent, school costs (they currently homeschool but may need to adapt) to name a few…alleviating some of the financial burden they are facing.





Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. We kindly ask you to keep Belle, Alex, and their children in your prayers.





Thank you for your kindness and support; together, we can help this family during their time of need and for the future.