Dominic Pezzola is a loving husband father and a veteran. He grew up in a diverse community raised by 1st and 2nd generation immigrants. He has a wife and 2 daughters he hasn't been able to see in 2 years. They miss him dearly, their family is not complete without him.
Dominic's image has been deceitfully used in a smear campaign alleging he threw a pole through a window and destroying it at the capitol on Jan 6th. A carefully edited video of this incident was produced by the government to make him appear guilty. Once the government, who used this video as the basis to keep him jailed for TWO years was forced to allow the full unedited version of the video that was used to besmirch his name it was proven he DID NOT break the window, yet he is still rotting in solitary confinement.
He has suffered medical neglect during his time being shipped around the country from jail to jail and they are attempting to have his attorney removed from his case to prevent him having a necessary and adequate defense.
Any amount you are able to give is greatly appreciated and will help him begin the process of restoring his freedom. If you are unable to give, please share his story.
God Bless
Praying for you and all the J6 political prisoners
I give what I can 30 a month I wish it was a lot more. I wish this country had some people with money that would give all that's needed for our patriots! I support info warrior's! Dom is one!
please stay strong. God has a plan.
My prayers are with you for your freedom and justice. May God be with you.
May the Lord give you and your family strength. Everyone knows the FBI and DOJ are corrupt. You are a true patriot
May 27th, 2024
November 6th, 2023
November 6, 2023
Dominic is being held in the Oklahoma transfer facility awaiting transfer to Williamsburg, SC.
Dominic was scheduled to leave the OKTF last week however, that has been delayed for some reason. We don’t have much to update at this time as communication with Dominic is limited. We will update you on how he is and what is happening with his transfer when we know more. Until then…
Dominic needs your help and prayers to get him through this unbelievable injustice.
October 30th, 2023
Dominic was designated to a prison in South Carolina. They are giving him the full 'Diesel Therapy' experience. Shoving him in a unit in Oklahoma where he is without a phone and hasn't spoken to his wife in 7 days.
Representation trying to advocate for Dominic within the BOP has expressed that they've never seen anything like this and that the DOJ is not treating Dominic's case- nor his codefendants fairly. The BOP has been more willing to work in the name of fairness, but are receiving pressure from an Anti-American DOJ to punish Dominic for who he is even as they appeal his sentence to ask for even MORE time to be stolen from Dominic's life.
October 16th, 2023
Dominic was recently designated to a prison in South Carolina, miles and miles away from home. Now more than ever, he needs your help to ensure his family can make the journey to see him.
Even after the dust of trial has settled, the BOP has not made anything easy for our J6ers in lockup. Dominic needs your help to keep his family strong during these trying times. Please send Lisa and their family to see Dominic.
September 10th, 2023
Dominic was recently sentenced to losings 10 years of his life in a federal prison by Judge Timothy Kelly.
When leaving the courtroom he stuck his fist in the air and told the court 'Trump Won! And you all know it!' before being marched back to his cell by US Marshalls.
His wife and Daughters need you.
June 21st, 2023
Dominic was finally moved to Lewisburg, PA with his codefendants and OUT of solitary confinement in Alexandria, VA.
In a letter to his family from his prison cell, Dominic writes: ""To my family, you may never know how truly sorry I am that you must endure the pain and sadness of having a loved one during a time in our country that seems to grow dimmer by the day. I know you were aware that I could end all this if I just turned to the dark side, worked for the feds, testified against others, and denounced my beliefs. Please understand that this is not an option for me." This letter was written before his trial, when Dominic was offered plea deals to lie against his fellow Americans. Unlike Jeremy Bertino, Dominic Pezzola did not take the bait from a hostile federal government, and chose to stand on his grandfathers legacy of escape and fighting fascism, but in doing so, he leaves his wife and two daughters behind, awaiting his sentencing and praying for an end to his nightmare.
Dominic was the only Proud Boy to escape conviction of Seditious Conspiracy, but his road back home is still long and arduous. While in DC even his attorney's rental car was vandalized and had the wheels stolen off the car. Such expenses add up, and can cripple a defense if there is not enough in the war chest to cover these costs. Sponsoring Dominic today is a step in returning him to his family. His wife and daughters miss their father terribly, and they need your help to bring him home.
June 1st, 2023
Dominic is still in Alexandria awaiting sentencing.
Dominic's missed his daughters 21st birthday, and another's graduation. The government went out of their way to smear him as the 'tip of the spear' for a drinking club of men he had only joined a month prior, and for a broken window he wasn't even the first to break. They selectively edited the true culprit out of the video to sell a narrative of 'insurrection' and the 'tip of the spear' against his brothers.
Dominic was almost lost to the efforts of a weaponized and prejudicial prosecution, but by the grace of god, Dominic may be reunited with his family sooner than we thought possible. In no small part, was this unattributed to the work done by the aid of Condemned USA and a network of attorneys we worked to put on his case, and expenses we asked the public for help to cover.
But the Pezzola family is not yet home safe and free, and until that day Dom's girls and his wife still need your help.
May 15th, 2023
Dominic Pezzola is still awaiting sentencing after surviving the 'trial of the century' sedition against against 5 innocent American men, accused of trying to 'conspire' to 'oppose the government by force' in a case that conspiracy was allowed to consist of 'a wink and a nod' in order to secure a conviction against the lives of these fathers, veterans, sons, and brothers.
By the grace of God, Dominic was spared conviction in the charges of Sedition and Conspiracy.
But he is far from out of the woods, Dominic still has a pending sentencing date of 7/25 to be marched back into a DC courtroom and hear his fate. His wife, Lisa, is left behind to manage their lives and take care of their children. We are seeking roughly 265 sponsors to donate $25 or more a month to the Pezzola family to help support Dominic's wife and daughters while they navigate this trying time, and try to pay for Dominic's future appeal costs. Please help a veteran in need.
May 3rd, 2023
As Dominic's wife packed up his belongings to return home to their two girls this weekend, she remarked 'it feels so strange packing up his things, and not him.'
Dominic's life hangs in the balance as the jury deliberates his future.
Please help him today.
