Dominic Pezzola is a loving husband father and a veteran. He grew up in a diverse community raised by 1st and 2nd generation immigrants. He has a wife and 2 daughters he hasn't been able to see in 2 years. They miss him dearly, their family is not complete without him.

Dominic's image has been deceitfully used in a smear campaign alleging he threw a pole through a window and destroying it at the capitol on Jan 6th. A carefully edited video of this incident was produced by the government to make him appear guilty. Once the government, who used this video as the basis to keep him jailed for TWO years was forced to allow the full unedited version of the video that was used to besmirch his name it was proven he DID NOT break the window, yet he is still rotting in solitary confinement.

He has suffered medical neglect during his time being shipped around the country from jail to jail and they are attempting to have his attorney removed from his case to prevent him having a necessary and adequate defense.

Any amount you are able to give is greatly appreciated and will help him begin the process of restoring his freedom. If you are unable to give, please share his story.

