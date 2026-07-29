Replacing DJ Pat's Stolen Equipment

Just two days after Christmas, our friend DJ Pat D discovered that his storage shed had been burglarized, with nearly all of his DJ sound and lighting equipment stolen.

Pat performs as a DJ across Southern California, and this gear—combined with his God-given talent—has been his primary source of income. You can check out his work here:

https://linktr.ee/djpatd?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio

Though he’s feeling the impact, Pat is resilient and not giving up.

God has kindly provided some temporary solutions to help him meet his upcoming gigs, but he needs around $11,000 to fully replace the stolen equipment and get back on solid ground.

We trust that God can transform this setback—intended for harm—into something good. Would you join in supporting His plan to restore Pat?