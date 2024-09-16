Supporting the Cozza Family

In early September 2024, tragedy struck the Cozza family as 17 year old Katrina was rushed to the hospital when she had difficulty breathing. The doctors discovered a 20 cm tumour in her chest and she was diagnosed with Primary Mediastinal B-Cell Lymphoma (PMBL), a rare type of lymph node cancer that forms in the space between the lungs. PMBL predominantly affects young adults and is treatable through chemotherapy and medicines.

Katrina just recently visited Canada over the summer where she spent a lot of time with family, practicing her english and experiencing Toronto. She loves music and enjoys singing. In July she attended her first rock concert which she enjoyed immensely. She is a joy to be around and is always quick with a smile. She is very interested in helping people & psychology, and is considering a career in social work or as a psychologist.

Due to the nature of PMBL, she had to be flown from Cosenza to Rome to a world renowed hospital, Bambino Gesu’. Katrina will need to undergo specialized care for 6 months and her parents want to be near her during her treatment. Our hearts go out to the family for this terrible hardship and we would like to help in the only way we can by taking up a collection for the Cozza family to support their absence from work and the cost of having to take up temporary residence in Rome.

We invite you to support the family during this difficult time with any donations you would like to make.



For any questions please contact Rose Terranova (416) 220-1509