Supporting the Cozza Family

Goal:
CAD $25,000
Raised:
CAD $22,180
Campaign funds will be received by Rosa Terranova
In early September 2024, tragedy struck the Cozza family as 17 year old Katrina was rushed to the hospital when she had difficulty breathing. The doctors discovered a 20 cm tumour in her chest and she was diagnosed with Primary Mediastinal B-Cell Lymphoma (PMBL), a rare type of lymph node cancer that forms in the space between the lungs. PMBL predominantly affects young adults and is treatable through chemotherapy and medicines.
Katrina just recently visited Canada over the summer where she spent a lot of time with family, practicing her english and experiencing Toronto. She loves music and enjoys singing. In July she attended her first rock concert which she enjoyed immensely. She is a joy to be around and is always quick with a smile. She is very interested in helping people & psychology, and is considering a career in social work or as a psychologist.
Due to the nature of PMBL, she had to be flown from Cosenza to Rome to a world renowed hospital, Bambino Gesu’. Katrina will need to undergo specialized care for 6 months and her parents want to be near her during her treatment. Our hearts go out to the family for this terrible hardship and we would like to help in the only way we can by taking up a collection for the Cozza family to support their absence from work and the cost of having to take up temporary residence in Rome.
We invite you to support the family during this difficult time with any donations you would like to make.
For any questions please contact Rose Terranova (416) 220-1509
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Katrina, get well soon.
Katrina, wishing you a speedy recovery.
Stay positive. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
My prayers and thoughts with the family
Praying for you and your family!! Hope you get well soon!! God speed!!
Sending you my love and prayers in this difficult time. Peace be with you
Prayers that you make a full recovery.
Katrina, get well fast! God bless you.
We pray for you Katrina. God Bless you!
Speedy recovery for Katrina. God Bless !
November 9th, 2024
Our whole family has been incredibly touched by the love and support we've received, not just from the people very close to us, but also from their friends and acquaintances. Our lives have been completely transformed; our Katrina has to deal with something unimaginable, yet she is facing so with courage... She is fighting her battle, strengthened by each of you, carrying you all in her heart. An immense thank you, and may love always surround you in your lives!
Tutti la nostra famiglia è rimasta colpita dall'affetto e dalla partecipazione così sentita, non solo dei nostri cari, ma anche dei loro amici e amici di amici.Le nostre vite sono state stravolte, la nostra Katrina ha dovuto fare i conti con qualcosa di inaccettabile, ma da affrontare.... E lei sta combattendo la sua battaglia, sostenuta da ciascuno di voi e con tutti voi nel cuore.
Un grazie immenso e che l'amore accompagni le vostre vite!
