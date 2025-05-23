Save Cookie's Heart

Hi, my name is Roxana Caraiman, I'm 36 year old single mother and I’m writing this with a full heart and a desperate hope. We’re raising funds for Cookie, our 14 year old Shih Tzu, who needs urgent TEER heart surgery (Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair) to survive.

Cookie isn’t just our dog, she’s family. She’s been with our son Dennis from the moment he came into this world. He’s now 11, and Cookie has been his loyal best friend every single day of his life. They are completely inseparable, they eat together, sleep together, and share a bond that words can’t fully express.

A few weeks ago, Cookie was diagnosed with severe mitral valve disease and pulmonary hypertension, making it hard for her to breathe and move around. The medications are helping temporarily, but they’re only buying us time. We were told that TEER surgery could fix her heart and give her many more years of life because, outside her heart, she’s in amazing shape for her age.

The heartbreaking part? This procedure is expensive, and we can’t afford it alone.

We’re asking for your help to save Cookie.

The cost full treatment including advanced diagnostics, TEER surgery and hospitalization is approximately 12000Euro or 13500$. The intervention is done in at LMU in Munich Germany. We have money for the trip and stay in Munich also for the post-op medications but not for the surgery.

Dennis cannot imagine life without Cookie. They grew up together she is his emotional anchor, his comfort, his best friend. Watching her struggle to breathe is devastating. But there is hope. TEER surgery is her chance at life. And we believe that with your support, we can give Cookie the chance she deserves and extend her life until Dennis is more mature and can deal easier with her passing.

Every single donation goes directly to:

Cardiology consultations and pre-op imaging

TEER surgical intervention

Thank you for reading, thank you for caring, and thank you for giving Cookie a chance to keep doing what she loves most, being by our side.





With All Our Hearts:

We give thanks to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who gives us hope, strength, and comfort even in the most uncertain moments. We believe that His love works through kind and compassionate people like you. If you can’t donate, please pray for Cookie, for Dennis, and for our family Caraiman, that God may guide the hands of her doctors and bless her with more time.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for being part of Cookie’s miracle.





With faith and gratitude,

Roxana, Dennis & Cookie